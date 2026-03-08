Suryakumar Yadav's reaction after learning Cole McConchie isn't playing goes viral

Suryakumar Yadav's reaction after learning that off-break spinner Cole McConchie would not play the finals in Ahmedabad goes viral.

Suryakumar Yadav, who lost the Toss in the finals of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 Final, instantly alerted his team in the dugout after learning about New Zealand's surprise move of not including off-break bowler Cole McConchie in the Playing XI. For those unversed, India have struggled throughout the tournament against the off-spinners, and the worst came in the first Super 8 game against South Africa.

The moment of Suryakumar's reaction after learning McConchie would not play the match came when he exchanged the team's sheet with Santner right before the Toss. He was spotted signalling towards the dugout and saying, ''Off-spinner nahi hai.''

Meanwhile, while speaking to Ravi Shastri after being asked to bat first, SKY said, ''We're happy to bat first. We were looking to bat. It's been working for us in the last game, also. We played a similar kind of cricket. Red soil, so we're happy to bat first. I mean, always when you play a semi-final or a World Cup final, it's good to have runs on board and then come out and defend. And the bowlers are doing a wonderful job as well.''

The final of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 between India and New Zealand is being played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India will aim to not only defend its title but also to create history by lifting the T20 World Cup for the record third time.

On the other hand, New Zealand will look to win its maiden World Cup title; however, it won't be an easy task in front of a one-sided crowd cheering for the Men in Blue.