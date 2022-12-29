Suryakumar Yadav nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the year 2022 title, check list of nominees

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of India's consistent players in T20Is

The Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 finalists were revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday, December 29.

The list of candidates, which also includes Sikander Raza, Sam Curran, and Mohammad Rizwan, only includes Suryakumar Yadav from India.

Suryakumar had an incredible year in T20Is in 2022, becoming the second batter to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in the shortest format. With 1164 runs scored in 31 innings at an amazing average of 46.56 and a fantastic strike rate of 187.43, he finished the year as the leading run scorer.

His total of 68 sixes in T20Is in a calendar year is the most in the format in a calendar year. Yadav was the top men's T20I batsman in 2022, with two hundreds and nine half-centuries to his name.

Surya's batting performance in Australia was one of the highlights of India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. The daring right-hander scored 239 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 189.68, including three half-centuries against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Along with Yadav, nominees are Zimbabwe's outstanding all-rounder Sikandar Raza, England's prodigy Sam Curran, and Pakistan's dependable wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Sikander Raza, the Zimbabwe all-rounder, had a fantastic year with the bat and also made major contributions with the ball in T20Is.

Raza concluded the year as Zimbabwe's leading T20I run-scorer, with 735 runs from 23 innings at an average of 35 and a remarkable strike-rate of 150.92, including five half-centuries. He also led the team in wickets chart, picking 25 scalps with an outstanding economy rate of 6.13.

Sam Curran, the T20 World Cup champion and Player of the Tournament, is also a contender for the award. With England losing key fast bowlers in the World Cup, Curran stepped up excellently to end the tournament with 13 scalps, second only to Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

The England all-rounder concluded the year with 25 wickets and 67 runs from 19 Twenty20 Internationals.

Speaking of Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper was quite consistent in T20Is throughout the year. In 2022, he scored 996 runs, trailing only Suryakumar Yadav.

Rizwan struck ten half-centuries in T20Is this year and scored 175 runs in the T20 World Cup, the joint-most by a Pakistan batsman. Rizwan improved his status as a productive anchor at the top of Pakistan's batting order in 2022, averaging 45.27 in T20Is.

