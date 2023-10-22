Suryakumar Yadav makes debut in ODI World Cup as India makes tactical changes for clash against New Zealand

Suryakumar Yadav's ODI World Cup debut marks India's key lineup adjustments against New Zealand

In anticipation of their group stage match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22, the Indian cricket team enacted two strategic alterations to their playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav was handed his ODI World Cup debut, stepping in for the injured Hardik Pandya, while Mohammed Shami entered the fray, replacing all-rounder Shardul Thakur in this high-profile tournament clash.

During the toss, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, emphasized the need to maintain momentum and seize each day as a fresh opportunity in this tournament known for its unpredictability. Sharma's strategic decisions reflect India's commitment to performing at their best.

The unfortunate injury that befell Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya occurred during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Pune. In the ninth over of the innings, while trying to prevent a straight drive by Litton Das, Pandya twisted his left ankle, tumbling to the ground. Despite initial efforts to continue, he was unable to do so and required assistance from the Indian medical team to leave the field.

This injury led to Pandya's omission from India's upcoming World Cup game against New Zealand in Dharamsala, prompting concern among fans and sparking discussions about its potential impact on the team's performance. However, Rohit Sharma reassured that the injury was not severe, and Pandya was subsequently sent to Bengaluru for rehabilitation. He is expected to rejoin the Indian squad in Lucknow for their next match.

Before his injury, Pandya had been a linchpin for the Indian team, contributing significantly with five wickets in the tournament. His absence is regarded as a notable setback, particularly given his indispensable role as an all-rounder.