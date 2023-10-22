Headlines

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases first list of 52 candidates, Raja Singh to contest from Goshamahal

Climate change, pollution, construction: Scientists warn of more Sikkim-like disasters in Himalayas

Gauahar Khan recalls when ‘big star’ made her feel uncomfortable during interview: ‘He wouldn’t let go of…’

World Cup 2023: RP Singh cautions Indian batters about Trent Boult's lethal prowess

Suryakumar Yadav makes debut in ODI World Cup as India makes tactical changes for clash against New Zealand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Climate change, pollution, construction: Scientists warn of more Sikkim-like disasters in Himalayas

World Cup 2023: RP Singh cautions Indian batters about Trent Boult's lethal prowess

Meet singer richer than SRK, who went from being insulted on award show stage to 'causing earthquake' with her concert

10 health benefits of pumpkin seeds 

10 Lesser-known facts about Maharana Pratap

Health benefits of flax seeds as per Ayurveda

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Gauahar Khan recalls when ‘big star’ made her feel uncomfortable during interview: ‘He wouldn’t let go of…’

Watch: Salman Khan's fans burst crackers inside theatre, celebrate Tiger 3 trailer like Diwali

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna film continues to struggle, earns Rs 7.8 crore

HomeCricket

Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav makes debut in ODI World Cup as India makes tactical changes for clash against New Zealand

Suryakumar Yadav's ODI World Cup debut marks India's key lineup adjustments against New Zealand

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In anticipation of their group stage match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22, the Indian cricket team enacted two strategic alterations to their playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav was handed his ODI World Cup debut, stepping in for the injured Hardik Pandya, while Mohammed Shami entered the fray, replacing all-rounder Shardul Thakur in this high-profile tournament clash.

During the toss, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, emphasized the need to maintain momentum and seize each day as a fresh opportunity in this tournament known for its unpredictability. Sharma's strategic decisions reflect India's commitment to performing at their best.

The unfortunate injury that befell Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya occurred during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Pune. In the ninth over of the innings, while trying to prevent a straight drive by Litton Das, Pandya twisted his left ankle, tumbling to the ground. Despite initial efforts to continue, he was unable to do so and required assistance from the Indian medical team to leave the field.

This injury led to Pandya's omission from India's upcoming World Cup game against New Zealand in Dharamsala, prompting concern among fans and sparking discussions about its potential impact on the team's performance. However, Rohit Sharma reassured that the injury was not severe, and Pandya was subsequently sent to Bengaluru for rehabilitation. He is expected to rejoin the Indian squad in Lucknow for their next match.

Before his injury, Pandya had been a linchpin for the Indian team, contributing significantly with five wickets in the tournament. His absence is regarded as a notable setback, particularly given his indispensable role as an all-rounder.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jharkhand: Man celebrates daughter's return home with baraat amid divorce decision, watch

What happens if India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 match is washed out due to rain?

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest to 26,000 international runs

Meet people behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

Viral video: Passengers' enthusiastic garba in Mumbai local train impresses internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE