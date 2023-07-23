This star player to captain Team India in T20I series vs Ireland; it's not Hardik Pandya

Reports suggest that Hardik Pandya, who has been leading the Indian T20I side since the T20 World Cup in 2022, will be rested for the Ireland series.

After the tour of the West Indies, India will face Ireland in a three-match T20I series starting on August 18. With the Asia Cup just around the corner, it is expected that many first-team players will be given a break, allowing a fresh squad to travel to Ireland for the series. Reports suggest that Hardik Pandya, who has been leading the Indian T20I side since the T20 World Cup in 2022, will also be rested for this series. It seems that the Men in Blue have found their new captain for the upcoming matches.

According to The Times of India, Suryakumar Yadav, the top-ranked T20I batsman in the world, is set to take on the captaincy role for India in the series against Ireland. Yadav has already served as the vice-captain of the Indian T20I side after the T20 World Cup in 2022, supporting Pandya in his leadership duties.

Yadav has previously captained the Mumbai Indians in a few games during the IPL 2023 season when Rohit Sharma was injured. This year could mark his captaincy debut for the Indian team as well.

According to PTI, Pandya will be rested for the Ireland series to manage his workload, as he is a confirmed selection for the Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Alongside Pandya, Shubman Gill is also expected to be given a break for the Ireland series.

"Nothing is finalized yet and it will also depend on how Hardik is feeling after the one-dayers and T20s in the West Indies. There is travelling involved and only a short turnaround of three days before one flies from Florida to Dublin. With the World Cup being of primary importance, one has to factor in his workload. Let's not forget he will be Rohit's deputy in the World Cup," a BCCI source told PTI.

According to multiple previous reports, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been sidelined for nearly a year due to a back injury, is set to make his comeback for the Indian cricket team against Ireland.

