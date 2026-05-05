Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India retain No 1 spot in ICC T20I Team Rankings: Check top 10 list

Team India continue to lead the ICC T20I Team Rankings after its historic third World title earlier this year. Check out all the top 10 teams.

The latest ICC Men's T20 Rankings have been released, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue retained their numero uno spot. The champions, Team India, sit comfortably at the top spot with 274 rating points. However, the margin with the second team has slightly been reduced as England holds the position with 262 points. India's dominance in the format has been quite visible since the 2024 edition of the World Cup, as they remained unbeaten in bilateral series throughout this period and also successfully defended the title in 2026.

Apart from the top 10, teams like the United States and Italy have jumped significantly in the Standings. Meanwhile, the ICC T20I Rankings now feature 98 teams, which is four less than the previous list after Fiji, Gambia, Greece, and Israel were removed for not meeting the minimum requirement of 8 T20I games in the last three years.

Check latest ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

India - 275 rating

England - 262 rating

Australia - 258 rating

New Zealand - 247 rating

South Africa - 244 rating

Pakistan - 240 rating

West Indies - 233 rating

Bangladesh - 225 rating

Sri Lanka - 221 rating

Afghanistan - 220 rating

ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings

Abhishek Sharma (India) - 875 rating

Ishan Kishan (India) - 871 rating

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 848 rating

Phil Salt (England) - 792 rating

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 766 rating

Tilak Varma (India) - 742 rating

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 722 rating

Jos Buttler (England) - 716 rating

Tim Seifert (New Zealand) - 705 rating

Dewald Brevis (South Africa) - 702 rating

ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 753 rating

Varun Chakaravarthy (India) - 740 rating

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan) - 736 rating

Adil Rashid (England) - 721 rating

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 702 rating

Adam Zampa (Australia) - 682 rating

Corbin Bosch (South Africa) - 669 rating

Matthew Forde (West Indies) - 667 rating

Mujeeb ur Rahman (Afghanistan) - 663 rating

Nathan Ellis (Australia) - 661 rating