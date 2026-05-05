Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India retain No 1 spot in ICC T20I Team Rankings: Check top 10 list

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Team India continue to lead the ICC T20I Team Rankings after its historic third World title earlier this year. Check out all the top 10 teams.
The latest ICC Men's T20 Rankings have been released, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue retained their numero uno spot. The champions, Team India, sit comfortably at the top spot with 274 rating points. However, the margin with the second team has slightly been reduced as England holds the position with 262 points. India's dominance in the format has been quite visible since the 2024 edition of the World Cup, as they remained unbeaten in bilateral series throughout this period and also successfully defended the title in 2026.
Apart from the top 10, teams like the United States and Italy have jumped significantly in the Standings. Meanwhile, the ICC T20I Rankings now feature 98 teams, which is four less than the previous list after Fiji, Gambia, Greece, and Israel were removed for not meeting the minimum requirement of 8 T20I games in the last three years.
India - 275 rating
England - 262 rating
Australia - 258 rating
New Zealand - 247 rating
South Africa - 244 rating
Pakistan - 240 rating
West Indies - 233 rating
Bangladesh - 225 rating
Sri Lanka - 221 rating
Afghanistan - 220 rating
Abhishek Sharma (India) - 875 rating
Ishan Kishan (India) - 871 rating
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 848 rating
Phil Salt (England) - 792 rating
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 766 rating
Tilak Varma (India) - 742 rating
Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 722 rating
Jos Buttler (England) - 716 rating
Tim Seifert (New Zealand) - 705 rating
Dewald Brevis (South Africa) - 702 rating
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 753 rating
Varun Chakaravarthy (India) - 740 rating
Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan) - 736 rating
Adil Rashid (England) - 721 rating
Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 702 rating
Adam Zampa (Australia) - 682 rating
Corbin Bosch (South Africa) - 669 rating
Matthew Forde (West Indies) - 667 rating
Mujeeb ur Rahman (Afghanistan) - 663 rating
Nathan Ellis (Australia) - 661 rating