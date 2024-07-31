Twitter
Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat Kohli, David Warner in elite T20I list after series win against Sri Lanka

Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir have kicked off their partnership with a resounding 3-0 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 03:32 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat Kohli, David Warner in elite T20I list after series win against Sri Lanka
Courtesy: X @BCCI
Demonstrating unwavering consistency and exceptional skill, Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of the India T20 Internationals team, has cemented his place among the elite cricketers with the most Player of the Series awards in T20Is. 

This remarkable achievement places him just behind the legendary Virat Kohli, who leads the pack with six awards, underscoring Yadav's meteoric rise in the fast-paced world of T20 cricket. With his fifth such accolade, Yadav now stands shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Australia's cricketing icon David Warner. Yadav's journey to this milestone has been nothing short of spectacular. His aggressive batting style, combined with his ability to thrive under pressure, has solidified his position as a vital asset for the Indian cricket team.

Having participated in 71 T20Is, Yadav has accumulated an impressive 2,432 runs with an average of 42.67. His recent stellar performances have not only solidified his position in the team but have also earned him recognition as one of the most formidable T20I players globally. The Player of the Series awards he has received underscore his consistency and invaluable contributions to the Indian cricket team.

Yadav's presence alongside cricket stalwarts such as Shakib Al Hasan and David Warner highlights his significant impact on the international cricket scene. While Shakib is revered for his all-round abilities and Warner for his explosive batting, Yadav's inclusion in this elite group speaks volumes about his talent and potential to shape the future of T20 cricket.

Furthermore, Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir have kicked off their partnership with a resounding 3-0 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka. This triumph not only marks a successful beginning to Gambhir's tenure as head coach but also showcases Yadav's pivotal role in leading the team to victory. Each of Yadav's Player of the Series accolades has been earned through match-winning performances.

Also read| IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: India beat Sri Lanka in thrilling super over to clinch series 3-0

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
