Despite leading India to T20 World Cup glory, Suryakumar Yadav's place in the national setup remains uncertain. Here's what a latest report suggests.

After winning the ICC T20I World Cup earlier this year, Suryakumar Yadav was removed not only from the captaincy but has since found himself outside Team India's selection plans. Recently, he returned to action in the domestic circuit in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he was appointed skipper of the Mumbai side and showcased his stellar form again by scoring quick runs and helping his team secure victories.

However, a latest report suggests that despite SKY's current in-form performance in SMAT, he is still out of the selectors' plan. According to a report by ANI, a BCCI source indicated that SKY is no longer being considered for selection for the white-ball format.

''Surya is no longer part of our selection plans at the moment. We haven't even been able to find a place for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the white-ball setup,'' ANI reported, quoting a BCCI source.

''Yes, Surya is working hard and performing well in List A cricket. However, the question is where we can accommodate him in the current Indian team. At present, there simply isn't a place available. We haven't even been able to find a spot for a young player like Yashasvi Jaiswal in white-ball cricket, so where would Surya fit into the current combination? As things stand, we are not considering him for the team in the present scenario,'' the source added.

Suryakumar Yadav's impressive run in SMAT

SKY made an impressive return with domestic cricket in SMAT, where his unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls against Hyderabad on November 14 caught everyone's attention. This knock featured six boundaries and five maximums as Mumbai chased down 173 with seven wickets to spare.

In the next game against Gujarat, SKY scored 82 off just 29 balls, which included nine boundaries and seven sixes as his side chased down the target of 199 in the 16th over.

SKY also scored a quick 25 off 12 deliveries against Goa, which included three maximums.