CRICKET

Suryakumar Yadav gains big in ICC T20I rankings; Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy stay No.1

ICC T20I Rankings update sees Suryakumar Yadav make a significant jump after strong recent performances, while Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy continue to hold on to their top positions. India’s dominance in the latest rankings underlines their growing control in T20 cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 07:23 PM IST

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has made a significant leap in the latest ICC T20I rankings after regaining his form in the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand. Suryakumar has been in exceptional form, leading India to a commanding 3-0 lead in the T20I series with impressive performances across the board.

As the top run-scorer in the series against New Zealand, Suryakumar has climbed five spots to seventh place in the Men's T20I rankings. The right-handed batsman recorded scores of 32, 82 not out, and 57 not out, propelling him up the rankings. His match-winning performance in the last game saw India chase down a target of 154 runs in just 10 overs, securing a remarkable victory by 8 wickets in Guwahati. So far, he has amassed 171 runs in the series.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma has solidified his position at the top of the ICC T20I rankings. Since his debut a couple of years ago, he has been a formidable player for India in the shortest format. The young opener has been effortlessly hitting boundaries against the Blackcaps, increasing his lead at the top to 80 rating points after scoring two half-centuries in the first two matches. Abhishek's current rating of 929 points is just two points shy of his career-high rating of 931, which he achieved during last year's Asia Cup.

Following him is England's Phil Salt in second place, while India's Tilak Varma holds the third position in the latest ICC T20I rankings. This recent update in the rankings serves as a significant boost for India as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026, set to commence on February 7.

On the bowling front, Varun Chakravarthy has retained his position at the top of the rankings, having taken three wickets in the first two matches of the series. The Men in Blue are eager to maintain their momentum and aim for a 5-0 whitewash, which would be a fantastic outcome for them ahead of the T20 World Cup and a perfect way to avenge their ODI series loss to the Blackcaps a few weeks ago.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match under cloud as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes BIG statement

