'Suryakumar Yadav's form a bit of concern': Rohit Sharma bursts into laughter after sarcastic remark

Rohit Sharma couldn't control his laugher after making hilarious comment on SKY

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has been at his animated best in recent games. From grabbing Dinesh Karthik by his neck to kissing DK's helmet and adding to that the recent comment of how he can preserve Suryakumar Yadav's form.

When asked by Harsha Bhogle how the team management is planning to preserve Surya's good run of form, Rohit joked that they are thinking of not playing him anymore.

The Indian skipper made another sarcastic comment on SKY's form after the end of India's T20I series against South Africa. Speaking to Murali Karthik as he assessed India's 49-run loss in Indore on Tuesday, the 35-year-old jokingly said that Surya's 'form is a bit of concern.'

READ| When does Rohit Sharma-led Team India leave for T20 World Cup in Australia?

"Speaking about the concerns, to start with Surya's form, there's a bit of concern, and then you know, we have to look at that (starts laughing)," said Rohit.

Watch:

Karthik then also joined in the laughter as he chirped "I thought it would be the least of your concerns!"

Afterwards, the Team India skipper spoke seriously about how the bowling remains a concern ahead of the T20 World Cup, and how there's always a scope for improvement.

READ| Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik bromance is back! Watch duo's camaraderie despite India's defeat

"No, honestly speaking, we have to look at our bowling. What more options could we find in the powerplay, in the middle-overs, and in the death as well," said Rohit.

Suryakumar Yadav's form though won't be a matter of concern to him as the Mumbaikar has been unplayable in the year 2022. SKY also won the Player of the Series award after his exploits against South Africa. He smashed two fifties back-to-back, continuing his rich vein of form.