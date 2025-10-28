Suryakumar Yadav eyes major Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma records in first T20I against Australia

The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'
In the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Australia, the Indian skipper will be looking to etch his name in history books and break major records in the format, which are currently held by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I skipper, is all set to etch his name in history books in the upcoming 5-match series against Australia, starting October 29. Under SKY's leadership in the format, Team India recently won the coveted Asia Cup 2025; however, the star India batter will also be eyeing major milestones in the upcoming series against the Aussies. So far, Suryakumar has 239 runs to his name in Australia, which includes 26 boundaries and 9 sixes.
Now, Suryakumar is aiming to make his mark and surpass Virat Kohli's record of 20 sixes on Australian soil. In Australia, Kohli has hit 20 maximums to his name, which is the highest in T20I by a visiting player.
Rohit Sharma - 29 sixes in 20 innings
Virat Kohli - 20 sixes in 16 innings
Dewald Brevis - 14 sixes in 3 innings
Kusal Mendis - 14 sixes in 16 innings
Jos Butler - 13 sixes in 14 innings
Alex Hales - 13 sixes in 14 innings
Suryakumar Yadav, who has 9 sixes to his name on Australian soil in the format, will require 12 more sixes in the upcoming 5 matches to become the player with the most maximums by a visiting player.
Not only Kohli, SKY will also look to become the Indian player with the most sixes in Australia in T20Is, surpassing Rohit's record of 29 maximums.
Rohit Sharma - 29 sixes in 20 innings
Virat Kohli - 26 sixes in 22 innings
Yuvraj Singh - 19 sixes in 8 innings
Suryakumar Yadav - 19 sixes in 9 innings
Hardik Pandya - 14 sixes in 10 innings