Suryakumar Yadav continued his exceptional form in the 2025 Indian Premier League during the Mumbai Indians clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals chose to bowl first. Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38) and Rohit Sharma (51 off 36) provided MI with a strong start, forming a 116-run opening partnership. Suryakumar was promoted to number three and entered the game in the 11th over, contributing a quick 48 runs off just 23 balls to help MI post a total of 217 runs.

Suryakumar made history by breaking Robin Uthappa's 11-year-old record, becoming the first player to score 11 consecutive scores of 25 or more. Impressively, the Indian T20I captain has surpassed the 25-run mark in all 11 matches the five-time champions have played this season.

In the previous game, Suryakumar also became the first player to achieve this feat in the first 10 games of a season. Uthappa's remarkable streak occurred during Kolkata Knight Riders' 2014 IPL title victory, spanning from the sixth league stage game of the season to the first qualifier, before ending with a modest knock of five in the final against Kings XI Punjab.

With his latest performance, Suryakumar reclaimed the orange cap, intensifying the competition between him, Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharshan, and Nicholas Pooran. The 34-year-old has amassed 467 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 66.71, including three half-centuries and a strike rate of 172.96.

