Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Musheer Khan’s century in Duleep Trophy with famous MS Dhoni biopic dialogue

Musheer garnered attention with his exceptional batting performance during the first day of the India A-India B match.

Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Indian Test cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, showcased his talent by scoring an impressive unbeaten century for India B on Thursday, September 5th, during his debut Duleep Trophy match against India A at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The 19-year-old right-handed batsman took on the challenge of batting at No. 3 for the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led team. He displayed remarkable resilience, finishing the day with an unbeaten score of 105 runs from 227 balls. His stellar performance was pivotal in India B's recovery from a precarious position of 94 for 7, ultimately leading them to 202 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 79 overs on Day 1.

Musheer's partnership with Navdeep Saini, who contributed 29 runs from 74 balls, yielded 108 runs for the eighth wicket. Notably, Musheer had previously garnered attention for his exceptional batting skills during the U-19 World Cup earlier this year. He reached the coveted milestone of a century with a single on the last ball of the 74th over, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

HUNDRED FOR MUSHEER KHAN ON HIS DEBUT.



- An emotional celebration by his brother, Sarfaraz Khan...!!!! pic.twitter.com/dQMRnU5X2g — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 5, 2024

In a testament to his achievement, Musheer joined an exclusive group of batters who have achieved a century in their inaugural Duleep Trophy match. Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, paid tribute to Musheer's success by quoting a famous dialogue from the MS Dhoni biopic, "Duty ke baad roz practice, jitna duty utna practice," celebrating the young cricketer's glory on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story for Musheer Khan. pic.twitter.com/A9WQHjYNNk September 5, 2024

Musheer garnered attention with his exceptional batting performance during the first day of the India A-India B match. However, his brother Sarfaraz struggled to make an impact for the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led team, being dismissed for just 9 runs off 35 balls. The right-handed batsman, who recently made his Test debut for India against England in Rajkot, fell victim to Avesh Khan's delivery, resulting in his dismissal.

In addition to Sarfaraz, other notable Indian Test players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar also faced challenges with their batting performances, scoring 30, 7, and 0 runs, respectively.

Also read| After Bangladesh debacle, PCB to tighten fitness criteria before awarding central contracts to players