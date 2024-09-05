Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Madhabi Puri Buch was employed at a PE firm during her ICICI Bank tenure': Congress' fresh charge against Sebi chief

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India due to...

Viral Video: Snakes found in Tamil Nadu's toilet due to poor sanitation, internet reacts, watch

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Musheer Khan’s century in Duleep Trophy with famous MS Dhoni biopic dialogue

Meet woman, born with intellectual disability, whose father is a truck cleaner, won bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Madhabi Puri Buch was employed at a PE firm during her ICICI Bank tenure': Congress' fresh charge against Sebi chief

'Madhabi Puri Buch was employed at a PE firm during her ICICI Bank tenure': Congress' fresh charge against Sebi chief

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India due to...

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India due to...

Viral Video: Snakes found in Tamil Nadu's toilet due to poor sanitation, internet reacts, watch

Viral Video: Snakes found in Tamil Nadu's toilet due to poor sanitation, internet reacts, watch

Green superfoods that reduce bad cholesterol, prevent stroke

Green superfoods that reduce bad cholesterol, prevent stroke

9 crime thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat 

9 crime thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat 

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Musheer Khan’s century in Duleep Trophy with famous MS Dhoni biopic dialogue

Musheer garnered attention with his exceptional batting performance during the first day of the India A-India B match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 08:08 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Musheer Khan’s century in Duleep Trophy with famous MS Dhoni biopic dialogue
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Indian Test cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, showcased his talent by scoring an impressive unbeaten century for India B on Thursday, September 5th, during his debut Duleep Trophy match against India A at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The 19-year-old right-handed batsman took on the challenge of batting at No. 3 for the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led team. He displayed remarkable resilience, finishing the day with an unbeaten score of 105 runs from 227 balls. His stellar performance was pivotal in India B's recovery from a precarious position of 94 for 7, ultimately leading them to 202 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 79 overs on Day 1.

Musheer's partnership with Navdeep Saini, who contributed 29 runs from 74 balls, yielded 108 runs for the eighth wicket. Notably, Musheer had previously garnered attention for his exceptional batting skills during the U-19 World Cup earlier this year. He reached the coveted milestone of a century with a single on the last ball of the 74th over, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

In a testament to his achievement, Musheer joined an exclusive group of batters who have achieved a century in their inaugural Duleep Trophy match. Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, paid tribute to Musheer's success by quoting a famous dialogue from the MS Dhoni biopic, "Duty ke baad roz practice, jitna duty utna practice," celebrating the young cricketer's glory on social media.

Musheer garnered attention with his exceptional batting performance during the first day of the India A-India B match. However, his brother Sarfaraz struggled to make an impact for the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led team, being dismissed for just 9 runs off 35 balls. The right-handed batsman, who recently made his Test debut for India against England in Rajkot, fell victim to Avesh Khan's delivery, resulting in his dismissal.

In addition to Sarfaraz, other notable Indian Test players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar also faced challenges with their batting performances, scoring 30, 7, and 0 runs, respectively.

Also read| After Bangladesh debacle, PCB to tighten fitness criteria before awarding central contracts to players

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who works for Rs 98320 crore company, billionaire's granddaughter, married to superstar, she is...

Meet woman, who works for Rs 98320 crore company, billionaire's granddaughter, married to superstar, she is...

Big setback to Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency as HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate, film won't release till...

Big setback to Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency as HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate, film won't release till...

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Meet actress who gave no hits in 23 years, left Bollywood; still more popular than Aishwarya, Kareena, Kajol, Kangana

Meet actress who gave no hits in 23 years, left Bollywood; still more popular than Aishwarya, Kareena, Kajol, Kangana

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement