Suryakumar Yadav buys luxury home in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan connection grabs attention

Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly purchased a luxury home in Dubai with his property choice drawing attention due to its Shah Rukh Khan connection. The cricket star’s latest real estate move has sparked buzz among fans, adding a glamorous twist to his off-field life.

India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav has acquired a luxury residential property in Dubai, situated in proximity to a residential development associated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Indian batter documented the transaction by sharing a video on Instagram, wherein he is shown executing the property documents, accompanied by his wife, Devisha Shetty.

Suryakumar procured the property through Danube Properties. He attributed his acquisition to his repeated visits to Dubai throughout the years, which have cultivated his appreciation for the city, particularly its lifestyle, living standards, and security infrastructure.

"I first came here in 2014, and we returned in 2020. People from India are looking towards Dubai; the luxury and the standard of living here are distinct. While there is safety where I live in Mumbai, Dubai is also excellent in terms of security. Coming here brings me great comfort and happiness," Suryakumar said.

He further commended the amenities offered at the residential development, specifically highlighting its Longevity Lounge.

"The 40+ premium amenities are impressive, but what won me over is the Longevity Lounge! Something unheard in residential projects," he wrote on Instagram.

The acquisition has garnered considerable attention owing to its reported proximity to Shahrukhz Residence, a luxury development being constructed by Danube Group in Dubai Maritime City and designated after Shah Rukh Khan. The acquisition price of Suryakumar's property remains undisclosed.

Suryakumar has additionally attracted media attention following his omission from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad. His persistent absence from the team's pre-season training sessions constituted the basis for his exclusion, according to a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) source who communicated with PTI on Tuesday.

The batter had expressed his willingness to participate in domestic cricket; however, he reportedly failed to attend the preparatory training sessions preceding the squad announcement. Mumbai's red-ball players had been engaged in training for an extended period, with sessions continuing on Tuesday at the Cricket Club of India and the MCA's BKC Ground.

Suryakumar has remained absent from professional cricket since IPL 2026, though he recently participated in a local T20 tournament in Mumbai. He is anticipated to seek reinstatement to regular competitive participation and endeavor to regain his position within the national team.

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