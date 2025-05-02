A video from the Match No. 50 of the Indian Premier League 2025 is trending high on social media wherein Mumbai Indians star batter, Suryakumar Yadav, is seen searching for the lost ball like every Indian cricket fan once did in their life while playing 'gully cricket'.

Match No. 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) was no less entertaining. Several moments while the game was being played and even after it gave memorable moments to cricket fans. One such incident was when RR was chasing a mountain-like total, and MI players were on the field defending it.

It was during the second innings when Dhruv Jurel went inside out against Karn Sharma's delivery in the 9th over, sending him over extra cover for a flat six. The ball was lost around the advertisement screens, leading to a huge delay in the next delivery. Several photographers, along with three MI players, including SKY, were in desperate search of the ball. The hilarious moment left everyone in splits, and a major section of cricket fans called it a perfect 'gully cricket' moment.

See the viral clip:

POV: boys searching for the ball in gully cricket



Watch the LIVE action https://t.co/QKBMQn9xdI #IPLonJioStar #RRvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/i4ONYwDSzo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 1, 2025

Interestingly, Suryakumar was so engrossed in searching for the ball that he didn't realise that the bowler had picked the second ball, then suddenly the original ball was found.

Deets about the RR vs MI match

Batting first, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians posted a 200+ run total on board, only losing two wickets in 20 overs. Both MI openers, Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma, scored blistering half-centuries in the game. Chasing 218, Rajasthan Royals collapsed for just 117 in the 17th over, courtesy of Karn Sharma and Trent Boult's 3-wicket hauls.