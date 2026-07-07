Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on viral 'falsely attributed' statement, extends support to Team India

Suryakumar Yadav finally broke his silence after a viral statement claimed he was not happy with the decision of being dropped from India's T20I squad. Here's what he said.

Suryakumar Yadav, the former T20I skipper of Team India, has finally come forward and dismissed a statement circulating on social media that was 'falsely attributed' to him. He also extended his support to the Indian side and the 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In a recent post on X, he wrote, ''I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support. A special word for Vaibhav - you're at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey. Enjoy every moment and keep making the country proud.''

He also debunked a statement being circulated on social media and added, ''I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorized any such statement. Please don't believe or share unverified information.''

''My support for Indian cricket, my teammates, and the game will always speak louder than words falsely attributed to me,'' he concluded his post.

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In another post, SKY reshared the viral statement trending on X and Instagram in his name. As per the viral statement, the former Indian skipper said, ''One thing that will always hurt me is that I wasn't given any clarity about my future. After winning the World Cup, the selectors told me that I would continue as captain. But at the last moment, I found out that my name wasn't even in the team. I wasn't given the respect I deserved after everything I had done. It felt like all my hard work had been forgotten. I had no choice but to accept the reality that they didn't need me anymore.''

SKY reshared the viral post, which one of his fan pages had shared, debunking such claims, and captioned it, ''Spot on, you got it.''