Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence after losing India's T20I captaincy to Shreyas Iyer

Suryakumar Yadav has reacted after being replaced by Shreyas Iyer as India's T20I captain. The star batter shared his thoughts following the BCCI's major leadership decision, which marks the beginning of a new era in India's shortest-format setup.

Suryakumar Yadav congratulated Shreyas Iyer on becoming India’s new T20I captain, showing real support for his Mumbai teammate. It’s a big change for Indian cricket. Not only did Suryakumar lose the captaincy, but he’s also out of the squad after leading India to T20 World Cup victory. Selectors based their decision on Suryakumar’s dip in form — both in T20Is over the past year and during a disappointing IPL 2026 run. Meanwhile, Iyer made a strong case for himself with a string of standout leadership stints in franchise cricket. He took Kolkata Knight Riders all the way in 2024, then led Punjab Kings to a final the next season. That kind of success made him the obvious choice to lead the Indian T20 side.

Suryakumar’s response was full of class. He sounded genuinely happy for Iyer, talking about the years they’ve played together for Mumbai and how proud he is to see another Mumbai player captaining India. During the toss at a local T20 Mumbai match between Triumphs Knights MNE and SoBo Mumbai Falcons, he said, “So many things happening, but obviously very, very, very happy for Shreyas as he’s getting to lead the T20 Indian team. We played a lot of cricket together in Bombay. The most important thing, to me, is that now three Mumbai captains in a row are leading India. That’s something everyone in Mumbai cricket should celebrate.”

Great word's from Suryakumar Yadav on Shreyas Iyer on becoming new CAPTAIN pic.twitter.com/kfVGcPbULF — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) June 6, 2026

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He also took the time to wish the new squad well, posting on Instagram to back the boys as they gear up for their next challenges: “Wishing this highly skilled group all the best for the challenges ahead,” he wrote on X.

And he singled out a rising star: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who earned his first India call-up after a record-setting IPL season with Rajasthan Royals. Suryakumar posted a photo of the youngster and said, “You have earned it and how. Super excited to follow your journey.”

Of course, Suryakumar’s form was a concern. Even though he led India to T20 World Cup glory, his own numbers were underwhelming — just 242 runs in eight games, and 84 of those came in one innings against the USA. The runs just didn’t flow, and the story was much the same in IPL 2026 for Mumbai Indians. He finished with only 270 runs in 13 games, averaging 20.77 with a strike rate of 147.54, which fell short of the standards he’d set before. That patch made it tough for selectors to overlook the need for a change.

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