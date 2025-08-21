'Suryakumar Yadav and co. will...': Sports Ministry finally breaks silence on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

The Sports Ministry's clarification about India's position on matches with Pakistan arrives shortly after numerous calls for the cricket team to refrain from playing against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup.

India has clearly articulated its position regarding matches against Pakistan in international sports. The Indian government has explicitly refused to grant permission for bilateral events with Pakistan, yet it has also indicated that teams will not be prevented from participating in multilateral competitions. Importantly, it has been noted that the Indian cricket team will not be hindered from competing against Pakistan in the forthcoming Asia Cup.

The Sports Ministry's clarification about India's position on matches with Pakistan arrives shortly after numerous calls for the cricket team to refrain from playing against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. For those who may not know, India Champions, featuring players such as Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, and Yuvraj Singh, among others, had previously refused to compete against their arch-rivals on two occasions, including the final, during the World Championship of Legends (WCL). However, it is important to note that this tournament is not governed by any official cricket board and lacks international recognition.

Statement from the Sports Ministry

"India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country. So far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India. With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interests of our own sportspersons.

"It is also relevant to take into account India's emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events. Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India.

"To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified. In respect of office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years.

"This shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India," the statement from the Sports Ministry.

No bilateral series, will face each other in ICC and ACC events

Regarding cricket, both India and Pakistan have come to an agreement that their teams will compete at neutral venues, regardless of which nation is hosting. As a result, the forthcoming Asia Cup has been completely relocated to the UAE, even though India is the designated host. Additionally, earlier this year, Pakistan hosted the ICC Champions Trophy, but India conducted all its matches in Dubai.

The Pakistan Women's cricket team will also play all its matches in Sri Lanka during the upcoming World Cup, which is scheduled to occur in India. The anticipated India vs Pakistan match in next year's T20 World Cup will likewise take place in Sri Lanka, despite India being one of the host countries.

This situation arises amidst the current uproar regarding the Indian cricket team facing Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, set for September 14 in Dubai. The backlash over India competing against their long-time rival in the tournament is fueled by anger over the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists lost their lives on April 22 due to terrorists.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to respond to the attack and to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure along the Line of Control and further within Pakistan. Following India's actions, the already tense relationship between the two neighboring countries has deteriorated even further.

Also read| BCCI revises Ajit Agarkar’s contract after Asia cup squad announcement, one selector expected to exit panel soon