'SKY ke to batting coach hai, ab inke..': Chahal gives hilarious response after Kuldeep Yadav showers praise

Kuldeep Yadav and his spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal have not been part of the Indian side together since July 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Kuldeep Yadav thanked Yuzvendra Chahal for his guidance (Photo: BCCI)

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal jokingly remarked that, in addition to being Suryakumar Yadav's batting coach, he has now also become Kuldeep Yadav's bowling coach. The 32-year-old made the humorous comment during an engaging conversation with Kuldeep on Chahal TV following the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12).

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep was named Player of the Match for his impressive figures of 3-51, as India secured a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to clinch the three-match series 2-0. Kuldeep was brought in to replace Chahal, who had sustained an injury while fielding in the first ODI in Guwahati two days prior. His stellar performance ensured India's victory and earned him the Player of the Match award.

After the Kolkata game, the left-arm spinner expressed his gratitude to Chahal during an engaging conversation on Chahal TV, which was posted on BCCI.tv. At the conclusion of the video, Kuldeep was heard saying to Chahal:

“I would like to thank you for your suggestions. You played the entire T20I series and the previous one-dayer as well. I was coming into white ball cricket straight from a Test match. You gave inputs. Snce you were playing so much with the boys, you had an idea of how to bowl, so thank you for it.These small inputs are very important. Of course, we are not playing together so much on the field these days, but the outside inputs I get from you are also very helpful.”

Known for his zany sense of humor, Chahal was quick to respond with a witty retort.

“Surya ke to hum batting coach hain, ab Kuldeep Yadav ke bhi bowling coach ban gaye. Yeh note kar lijiye. (I am already Surya's batting coach; now I am Kuldeep Yadav's bowling coach too. Note this.)”

Kuldeep Yadav made a triumphant return to the game, dismissing Kusal Mendis (34), Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka (2), and Charith Asalanka (15) as the visitors were all out for a meager 215 in 39.4 overs. In response, India achieved victory in 43.2 overs, with KL Rahul leading the charge with an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls.

