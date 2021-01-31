Headlines

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: These Team India cricketers among 100 players selected by MCA for camp

The BCCI decided that the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be held as scheduled while the Ranji Trophy won't take place for the first time in 87 years.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2021, 05:21 PM IST

With the Vijay Hazare Trophy getting a go-ahead, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has named 100 players for their probable players' camp. Prithvi Shaw, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun are among the players. 

The BCCI recently decided that the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be held as scheduled while the Ranji Trophy won't take place for the first time in 87 years.

MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik and Jt Secretary Shahalam Shaikh said in a statement: "All the selected players are requested to report at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 8 AM in coloured clothing."

As for India's domestic cricket season, it resumed with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Buoyed by its success, the BCCI is set to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vinoo Mankad Under-19 Trophy and the Senior Women's One-day tournament.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had informed saying, "As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games.

"However, it was extremely important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under 19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21.”

