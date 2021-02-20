Headlines

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Chandrayaan 3 countdown: Just hours before launch, know evolution of ISRO’s moon missions

Meet Soundarya, Karnataka's first AI-generated news presenter introduced to South India audience

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

Batters who have hit most fifties in World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Surprises Galore! India announce squad for T20I series against England, THESE players included

Virat Kohli will be captaining the 19-men squad, which has Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning after a long gap from international cricket due to injury

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2021, 09:11 PM IST

India has announced a 19-men squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England next month. While Virat Kohli will be leading the side, with Rohit Sharma as the vice-captain, there are a few surprises, as far as the remaining side is concerned.

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has finally made it to the Indian T20I side after consistent performances over the past couple of years in domestic cricket as well as the IPL, playing for the Mumbai Indians.

Another Mumbai Indians batsman and one of the stars of the IPL 2020, Ishan Kishan has also been drafted into the side as the second wicket-keeper, along with Rishabh Pant.

Another cricketer, who had a sensational IPL was the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Tewatia scored 300-plus runs and took 10-plus wickets as he was one of the very few bright stars for the Royals.

Apart from those three, there were usual suspects with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming back into the line-up.

All five matches will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India's squad for 5-match T20I series: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.

