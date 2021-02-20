Surprises Galore! India announce squad for T20I series against England, THESE players included

Virat Kohli will be captaining the 19-men squad, which has Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning after a long gap from international cricket due to injury

India has announced a 19-men squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England next month. While Virat Kohli will be leading the side, with Rohit Sharma as the vice-captain, there are a few surprises, as far as the remaining side is concerned.

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has finally made it to the Indian T20I side after consistent performances over the past couple of years in domestic cricket as well as the IPL, playing for the Mumbai Indians.

Another Mumbai Indians batsman and one of the stars of the IPL 2020, Ishan Kishan has also been drafted into the side as the second wicket-keeper, along with Rishabh Pant.

Another cricketer, who had a sensational IPL was the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Tewatia scored 300-plus runs and took 10-plus wickets as he was one of the very few bright stars for the Royals.

Apart from those three, there were usual suspects with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming back into the line-up.

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur. https://t.co/KkunRWtwE6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2021

All five matches will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

