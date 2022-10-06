Surprised to see Umran Malik not selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup: Brett Lee

Former Australia international Brett Lee has expressed his disappointment and shock at Umran Malik not being picked for the upcoming T20 CWC.

The speedster who was recently seen for Australia Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 has said that the Jammu & Kashmir pacer could have done a lot of damage in the Australian conditions, as the pitches often provide pace and extra bounce.

The 22-year-old made his India debut earlier this year but was very expensive in all three matches that he played against Ireland and England. However, his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has shown that the youngster has got the talent to make it count on the international stage.

This is one of the reasons why the former Australia pace spearhead wanted Umran to be a part of the India squad for the multi-nation tournament.

"I would love to see Umran Malik unleashed in Australia, yes. So, to me the big surprise of this T20 World Cup is Umran Malik for India, I think he should play. Cameron Green has to play for Australia. I can't fathom how Cameron Green isn't in the team," Lee said on the sidelines of the Legends League tournament.

"Pace and bounce are crucial but if you are bowling pace at the death and if you are going to bowl length, you are going to be taken down. So, pace up front is good, and pace at the back is good too but it also depends on how well you deliver and execute your plans.

"So the extra bounce is more so for the batsman, how the batsman handles the extra bit of bounce because the sub-continent batters aren't used to that pace and bounce," he added.