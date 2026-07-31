Surprise World Cup call-up? R Ashwin wants veteran pacer back in India’s ODI setup after 4-year absence

R Ashwin has backed veteran pacer for India's 2027 ODI World Cup squad despite his last ODI appearance coming in 2022. The former spinner believes Bhuvneshwar's experience and recent performances make him a valuable option for the marquee tournament.

India have already started building their core for the 2027 ODI World Cup. With the tournament just over a year away, the selectors want to settle on their main group of players by the end of this year or early next. Ravichandran Ashwin, the spin legend, has weighed in with his suggestion for a pace bowler India should bring back into the fold. His pick? Bhuvneshwar Kumar. There’s just one catch—Bhuvneshwar is 36 and hasn’t played for India since 2022.

So why Bhuvneshwar? Despite being out of the international game for four years, Bhuvneshwar is still active domestically and proved his mettle yet again during IPL 2026, grabbing 28 wickets as RCB claimed another title.

Ashwin isn’t shy about his faith in Bhuvneshwar. “Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a yes,” he said in a recent NDTV report. “I’d call him up, make sure he plays everything—first-class cricket, Vijay Hazare, you name it. Let’s get him ready for South Africa. We’ll need him there.”

Looking at the numbers, Bhuvneshwar played 121 ODIs between 2012 and 2022, taking 141 wickets. His best was 5 for 42, and he finished with an economy under 5.1. For nearly a decade, he swung and seamed the ball past some of the best top orders in the world. In Ashwin’s eyes, he still has what it takes. Whether captain Shubman Gill agrees, we’ll have to wait and see.

Bhuvneshwar featured in India’s 2015 and 2019 World Cup runs (though not every game), with the team reaching the semifinals both times. When the World Cup came around in 2023, India made it to the final but faltered at the last hurdle—a pattern going back to their heartbreak in South Africa in 2003. India lifted the trophy in 1983 and 2011. Can they do it again in 2027?

This time, the World Cup runs from October 4 to November 21, featuring 14 teams and matches across 12 cities in three countries—South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. It’s the 14th edition. Australia, who currently hold the trophy, have won six times—the most by any team. West Indies won the first two tournaments, back in 1975 and 1979. In total, only six teams have ever won the title. New Zealand remains the odd one out: they’ve played every World Cup but never managed to win.

Also read| 2027 ODI World Cup: ICC announces 12 venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia