HomeCricket

CRICKET

Suresh Raina wants Mumbai Indians to release star all-rounder ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...

Former teammate of MS Dhoni's CSK has advised Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians to release their star all-rounder ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

Suresh Raina wants Mumbai Indians to release star all-rounder ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...
Suresh Raina has a special advise for Mumbai Indians management ahead of IPL 2026
The next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence in March next year. The IPL 2026 mini-auction will be held in December; however, franchises will also have to make retention announcements ahead of the Auction. Ahead of the retention announcements, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s star all-rounder has a piece of advice for the Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians, and he wants them to release Will Jacks and Mujeeb Ur Rahman from their squad.

 

All IPL franchises will have to submit their list of retained players by November 15, ahead of the mini-auction.

 

While speaking on Star Sports, Raina said, ''They should hold him (Rohit Sharma), he has won a lot of trophies for them. Deepak Chahar is just in, it depends on what options they have, so they can either release him or retain him, but they might not get players at the auction, so I think they should retain him. They should retain him (Trent Boult), he is a gun player, the advantage that he has as a left-arm bowler, they should retain him.''

 

 

Will Jacks' IPL career

 

The 26-year-old English all-rounder has played a total of 21 IPL matches in his career. In the 19 innings that he has played, Jacks has scored 463 runs with an average of 27.23. Apart from batting, he also has eight wickets to his name in the cash-rich league.

 

Will Jacks was signed by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.25 crore in the previous year's mega auction after a tight bidding war with the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

