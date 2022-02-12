Suresh Raina to Steve Smith: List of UNSOLD players at IPL 2022 mega auction so far!

The Indian Premier League 2022 IPL mega auction came up with its usual set of surprises on Day 1, it was all happening in Bengaluru. First, IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way through the auction, and he was replaced by Charu Sharma. Suresh Raina, Steve Smith were some of the players who remained unsold so far.

Hugh Edmeades is being looked after, and Charu Sharma has replaced the veteran auctioneer. But before that, Suresh Raina, who is renowned by the name of 'Mr. IPL' went unsold for his base price of INR 2 crores.

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith also didn't fetch any buyers and he too remained unsold. David Miller, South African batsman also had no takers, and he was joined by Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan, in the list of unsold players so far on Day 1.

