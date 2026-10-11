Suresh Raina to become CSK’s next batting coach after Michael Hussey’s exit? Former India star breaks silence

Suresh Raina has addressed speculation about becoming Chennai Super Kings’ next batting coach following Michael Hussey’s exit. The former India star’s response has sparked interest among CSK fans, with questions remaining over who will take charge of the franchise’s batting department.

Retired Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has declined to discuss his potential interest in taking on the role of batting coach for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise is actively seeking a batting coach following Michael Hussey's exit, with Zaheer Khan stepping into the head coach position and Mohit Sharma joining as the bowling coach.

Will Suresh Raina become CSK's batting coach?

During the jersey launch event for the Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL) season 2, Suresh Raina was approached about the possibility of joining Chennai Super Kings' coaching staff or recommending a candidate for the position. The former Indian cricketer opted to remain silent on the matter, simply stating, "I don't want to comment on that."

Suresh Raina advocates for Mohammed Shami's return, celebrates ISCL

The former World Cup champion is also keen on witnessing Mohammed Shami's return to the Indian national cricket team. He commended the pace bowler's consistent performances, physical conditioning, and resilience, expressing his hope to see Shami compete again following Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent comeback.

Regarding the ISCL, Raina shared, "I believe this (ISCL) represents an excellent initiative. There are talented kids who deserve opportunities and are getting the chance to play cricket. I myself played tennis ball cricket, and I wasn't certain whether I would eventually represent UP, Air India, my sports college in Lucknow, or India."

The former CSK player continued, "Athletes are receiving opportunities, coaches are finding employment, and most importantly, cricket is expanding. Players engaged in tennis ball cricket previously; it's cost-effective. Many other sports are emerging now; athletes are transitioning into these sports. I view this as a wonderful initiative."

Raina backs Rohit and Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup triumph

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina is optimistic about India's prospects for capturing the ICC ODI World Cup 2027. He is convinced that the presence of seasoned veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli provides the Indian squad with sufficient strength to compete for the trophy they have been pursuing since 2011.

“Virat is there, Rohit is there, and the World Cup is coming up. I think the team is very strong. They have scored so many runs; 2011 happened, and 83 happened. It feels like it will be 2027’s turn. I am sure the team will do very well,” he added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI performances

Both Kohli and Rohit continue to shine in ODI cricket following their retirements from Test and T20I formats. Kohli stands as the second-most prolific run-accumulator in ODI history, having amassed 15,109 runs through 55 centuries and 79 half-centuries.

Throughout 2026, Kohli has already compiled 552 runs across nine innings, maintaining an impressive average of 69, highlighted by two centuries and three half-centuries. His recent performance showcases his enduring brilliance, with 168 runs collected over three innings, featuring a dominant unbeaten 139 from just 88 deliveries.

Rohit has similarly demonstrated outstanding form, accumulating 12,120 ODI runs across 291 matches, punctuated by 35 centuries and 63 half-centuries.

In 2026, the Hitman has accumulated 604 runs from 12 innings, averaging 50.33, with two centuries and two half-centuries to his name. The former Indian captain displayed his aggressive prowess by scoring 225 runs in three innings during the recent home ODI series versus the West Indies, including a century and a half-century.

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