Suresh Raina snubs Sanju Sampson, Shubman Gill; names fresh opening combination for India’s 2026 T20 World Cup campaign

India currently holds the title of World T20 champions and aims to defend their crown when the World Cup comes back to their homeland next year. The Indian team has several choices for the opening position, featuring Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Abhishek Sharma.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 06:53 PM IST

The 2026 T20 World Cup is set to take place in India and Sri Lanka, scheduled for February and March of next year. The Men in Blue triumphed in the last edition of this grand tournament under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in 2024, successfully breaking an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. They are certainly expected to be among the top contenders to clinch the title for the second consecutive time.

As the T20 World Cup approaches, former Indian batsman Suresh Raina has suggested the opening pair that the Men in Blue should consider for this crucial tournament. Despite the presence of numerous batsmen in the selection pool, Raina believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma should be entrusted with the task of opening the innings. He also mentioned that Priyansh Arya deserves consideration from the selectors for this role.

During his conversation on the Shubhankar Mishra podcast, Suresh Raina shared insights about his opening pairings for the major event next year. 

"I think Yashasvi is there; they can also look for Priyansh Arya. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and KL Rahul are also there...even Gaikwad has scored a lot of runs. Gill can even be the captain...I think they should choose any two between Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyansh Arya, and Abhishek Sharma."

In India's recent T20I series against England earlier this year, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opened the innings. Sharma even achieved a century, and with Gill's return, one of the two will have to make way for the Indian vice-captain.

For the Asia Cup squad, India has selected Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson. Although Priyansh Arya is not currently in the running, his impressive performances in the IPL and domestic competitions have certainly caught the attention of fans and selectors alike, highlighting the young talent.

Interestingly, Abhishek is the only one among the three who is a regular in India's T20I lineup. Jaiswal last played in a T20I in July 2024, while Priyansh has yet to make his international debut. Abhishek is also the sole player among the trio included in the Men in Blue's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Jaiswal was only named as a standby for the continental event, and Priyansh's name was absent altogether.

Meanwhile, the Indian team's upcoming challenge in the shortest format will be the Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 9. Suryakumar Yadav and his team will begin their campaign with a match against the UAE on September 10, followed by a showdown against their arch-rivals.

