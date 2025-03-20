Suresh Raina who recently met Dhoni at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding shared insights into the veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s preparation for the upcoming season.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Suresh Raina is expecting fireworks from MS Dhoni once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He believes the 43-year-old legend still has plenty to offer, particularly in the finisher’s role, and has backed him to make a strong impact for the five-time champions.

Raina who recebetnly met Dhoni at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding shared insights into the veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s preparation for the upcoming season. According to him, Dhoni remains as committed as ever, ensuring he is in top shape ahead of the tournament’s start on March 22.

During an interview with India Today Raina said, “Last year, he hit many sixes. He looks very strong, and he is very, very determined to perform for CSK. The team looks very strong from one to six. He will get two or three years. I think this year too, we will see Thala’s helicopters.”

Suresh Raiana spill the bean about MS Dhoni

Raina highlighted Dhoni's dedication to pre-season training in the same interview, recalling how the CSK stalwart has always prioritized rigorous preparations over commercial commitments.

“I will tell you one secret. Everyone talks about his fitness, his wicketkeeping skills, and his captaincy. But not many have noticed how much power he generates from his bat lift. He always emphasized going to Chennai one month prior to the season," Raina said.

He further added, "When I was playing for India and CSK, we made sure we cancelled shoots to go to Chennai. We batted for three hours every day. Every week, we used to practise for four to five days. Then, in the remaining two days, we would do match simulations. On those rough pitches, we used to play spinners."

Meanwhile, Dhoni's role as a finisher is expected to continue in IPL 2025. Despite limited time at the crease, he scored 161 runs in 11 innings at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 220.54. His ability to clear boundaries late in the innings proved crucial for CSK, and Raina expects a repeat this year.

The Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2025 season with a high-profile match against their fierce rivals, the Mumbai Indians, at the Chepauk Stadium on March 23.