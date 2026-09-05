Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni’s first reaction after he announced retirement minutes later

Suresh Raina has revealed MS Dhoni’s reaction after the two India stars announced their international retirements on the same day in 2020. Raina recalled Dhoni’s response to his decision and shared an emotional insight into their close bond and memorable cricketing journey together.

Suresh Raina recently opened up about why he decided to retire from international cricket on the same day as MS Dhoni. The two spent over a decade together, sharing the Indian dressing room and playing side by side at Chennai Super Kings. On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement on X at 7:29 PM IST, and Raina followed just a few minutes later.

Talking to Aakash Chopra, Raina said Dhoni was genuinely surprised. When Raina told him he’d retire too, Dhoni just stared at him and asked, “What did you just do?” Raina shared that after dedicating so much of his life to the game and seeing everything his family sacrificed, he felt it was just the right time to step away. He didn’t really consider his age—32 or 33 didn’t matter anymore. He just felt done.

"It's the game, right? You live for it as a player. You do so much for the country, parents sacrificed so much, but at that moment I felt this is the best. Because all these things happen... you wanted to spend time with your family. At that point, whether I was 32 or 33, whatever the age was... But in the dressing room when he did it, I went in and said 'It's done.' He goes 'Ye Kya Kiya Tune' (What did you just do?)," said Raina.

Both players were in the Chennai Super Kings bio-bubble, getting ready to leave for the IPL in the UAE. The tournament that year had shifted dates because of the pandemic.

Raina also talked about his close bond with Dhoni. He recalled how Dhoni often let him bat higher up the order, even though Dhoni himself used to come in earlier when Sourav Ganguly was the captain. But as captain, Dhoni stepped back, letting guys like Yuvraj Singh and Raina go up while he waited lower down the order. That kind of selflessness left a big mark on Raina. It pushed him to give everything for the team, whether he was batting, bowling, or fielding.

He said that when someone puts so much faith in you, you feel responsible to deliver. At a certain point, it's not just about cricket anymore—the heart gets involved, and you start playing for the people around you as much as for yourself. He summed it up by saying that you need a big heart to really give back. Money’s not everything; it’s the relationships and loyalty that make a difference. For Raina, that kind of bond with Dhoni always will matter.

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