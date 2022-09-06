Search icon
Suresh Raina retirement: CSK, Irfan Pathan and KL Rahul lead wishes as tributes pour in for stalwart

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday, and he is likely to feature in foreign domestic leagues now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

One of the most legendary batsmen of his time, Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, and he is likely to feature in domestic T20 leagues across the world. As per the rules of BCCI, players who feature in domestic cricket aren't allowed to play in foreign leagues. 

Raina who didn't get any takers in the IPL 2022 mega auction remains hopeful of bagging a contract with one of the many upcoming T20 leagues, including the UAE T20 league and the CSA T20 league. 

As soon as Raina announced his decision to retire across all formats, tributes started to pour in for the legendary middle-order batsman, and among his numerous well-wishers, Raina's former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings' note for him caught the attention of fans. 

Apart from CSK, Irfan Pathan, KL Rahul, and Rajasthan Royals were also among those who wished the stalwart well after his decision to draw curtains on his illustrious career. 

Check how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Suresh Raina's retirement news:

Raina had last played for CSK in IPL 2021, and while many had expected him to be included in the 2022 squad as well, neither CSK nor any other franchise submitted a bid for him. Subsequently, the 35-year-old joined the commentary team for IPL 2022. 

However, very recently, the veteran had been actively sharing videos of his practice sessions, sparking rumours of his comeback, and now it seems he is most likely gearing up to feature in one of the foreign T20 leagues. 

