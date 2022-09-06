Suresh Raina retirement: CSK, Irfan Pathan and KL Rahul lead wishes as tributes pour in for stalwart

Suresh Raina announces retirement, wishes continue to pour in

One of the most legendary batsmen of his time, Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, and he is likely to feature in domestic T20 leagues across the world. As per the rules of BCCI, players who feature in domestic cricket aren't allowed to play in foreign leagues.

Raina who didn't get any takers in the IPL 2022 mega auction remains hopeful of bagging a contract with one of the many upcoming T20 leagues, including the UAE T20 league and the CSA T20 league.

As soon as Raina announced his decision to retire across all formats, tributes started to pour in for the legendary middle-order batsman, and among his numerous well-wishers, Raina's former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings' note for him caught the attention of fans.

Apart from CSK, Irfan Pathan, KL Rahul, and Rajasthan Royals were also among those who wished the stalwart well after his decision to draw curtains on his illustrious career.

Check how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Suresh Raina's retirement news:

The streets of Anbuden will never forget what Chinna Thala meant to each and every one of us! Thank You, Mr. IPL! #ChinnaThalaForever #WhistlePodu #Yellove — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 6, 2022

The one who was there when glory was etched in history! The one who made it happen!



Thank You for everything, Chinna Thala! #Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/9Olro0z0Bn September 6, 2022

Team in trouble?



Thank you for everything, legend. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 6, 2022

Good luck Brother for the future ahead. Wanna see those cover Cover drives still. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2022

Thank you for all the wonderful memories on and off the field. Wishing you the best for your future endeavours. — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 6, 2022

CSK CEO (in ANI) said "Suresh Raina was an integral part of CSK for more than a decade, we wish him all the good luck for his future". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 6, 2022

Raina had last played for CSK in IPL 2021, and while many had expected him to be included in the 2022 squad as well, neither CSK nor any other franchise submitted a bid for him. Subsequently, the 35-year-old joined the commentary team for IPL 2022.

However, very recently, the veteran had been actively sharing videos of his practice sessions, sparking rumours of his comeback, and now it seems he is most likely gearing up to feature in one of the foreign T20 leagues.