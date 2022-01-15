Suresh Raina reacts to Virat Kohli's 'sudden decision' to step down as India's Test captain

As Virat Kohli stunned the world with his decision to step down as the captain of Test cricket for Team India, his former teammate and friend Suresh Raina also reacted to the news and said that he is shocked to see Virat Kohli stepping down as the Test captain.

On Saturday, Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as the captain of the Indian Test team. Last year, the 33-year-old had stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one captain for the white-ball format.

In response to Kohli's decision, Raina tweeted, "Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he'd continue to shine for India as a player."

Kohli's decision to leave Test captaincy comes a day after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa on Friday. Virat Kohli's biggest win in the longest format came during 2018-19 as India won its first Test series Down Under. Under his captaincy, India also reached the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Kohli holds the record for most Test appearances as India Test captain (68) and he also holds the record for most Test wins by an Indian captain (40). Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh have won more matches than Kohli as captain in Test cricket.

Kohli had first led the side in Test cricket in 2014 against Australia. His last game as captain was the Cape Town Test in South Africa, which India lost by seven wickets. Kohli also holds the record for scoring most Test centuries (20) as India captain.