Suresh Raina reacts to hilarious 'ghar jaake padhai karna' meme featuring him and Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former Team India batsman Suresh Raina has reacted to a hilarious meme featuring himself and his IPL teammate Sam Curran. Raina, who returned to the CSK fold in this year's IPL after missing out the last season played alongside the youngest member of the team for the first time after Curran was bought by the Chennai franchise before the last season in 2020.

The meme featured Raina and Sam Curran in one of the games from the recently suspended 14th edition of the IPL in which it showed Raina telling Curran, "Dekh ghar jaake padhai dhyan se karna aur raaste mein koi anjaan insaan chocolate de toh kha mat lena (Listen, study well after returning home and if a stranger on the way offers a chocolate, don't eat it)."

The meme amplified the fact of Curran being the youngest and for the last two years, fans have created various memes signifying he is the kid among the senior experienced players in the CSK dressing room.

Curran himself had reacted to the hilarious memes on him.

Raina reacted to this meme on Thursday with a laughing emoji.

CSK were on in the second position on the points table before the tournament got indefinitely suspended with five wins in seven games.