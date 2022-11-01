Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Source: Twitter

Former India stalwart and CSK legend Suresh Raina has signed with Deccan Gladiators whom he will represent in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. Earlier this year, Raina had announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, which made him eligible to play for foreign franchises.

Raina had also represented Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2022, as they romped to the RSWS 2022 title earlier this year.

The UAE-based league's official Twitter handle broke the news, with Raina reacting to the same.

"World Cup winner @ImRaina has signed for the @TeamDGladiators One of India's all-time finest white-ball players, Raina will line up in the #AbuDhabiT10 for the first time and we can't wait," wrote the T10 League on Twitter.

Raina meanwhile retweeted the same. For the unversed, Raina had played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL until last year, but he was not retained for IPL 2022 and didn't get any takers at the auction. He subsequently made his broadcast debut and joined the commentary team for IPL 2022.

However, recently Raina had begun training, sparking speculation of his comeback, and after shining in the Road Safety League, he is ready to embark upon a new adventure.