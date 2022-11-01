Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Former India stalwart and CSK legend Suresh Raina has signed with Deccan Gladiators whom he will represent in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022
Source: Twitter

Former India stalwart and CSK legend Suresh Raina has signed with Deccan Gladiators whom he will represent in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. Earlier this year, Raina had announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, which made him eligible to play for foreign franchises. 

Raina had also represented Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2022, as they romped to the RSWS 2022 title earlier this year. 

The UAE-based league's official Twitter handle broke the news, with Raina reacting to the same. 

READ| Live | India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match update: Predicted XI, trivia; Latest updates

"World Cup winner @ImRaina has signed for the @TeamDGladiators One of India's all-time finest white-ball players, Raina will line up in the #AbuDhabiT10 for the first time and we can't wait," wrote the T10 League on Twitter. 

Raina meanwhile retweeted the same. For the unversed, Raina had played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL until last year, but he was not retained for IPL 2022 and didn't get any takers at the auction. He subsequently made his broadcast debut and joined the commentary team for IPL 2022. 

However, recently Raina had begun training, sparking speculation of his comeback, and after shining in the Road Safety League, he is ready to embark upon a new adventure. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's family, friends watch film in customised t-shirts imprinted with her Junoon look
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering 'unfortunate injury', writes 'breaks my heart to inform you...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.