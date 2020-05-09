Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan want BCCI to let Indian cricketers participate in foreign T20 leagues

Former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan on Saturday (May 9) expressed his thoughts on how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should allow its players to participate in foreign T20 leagues.

Pathan's statement was backup by veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina.

The suggestion by Pathan and Raina were made during an Instagram Live session.

"I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or the franchises that Indian players get to play foreign leagues. At least allow us to play in two different foreign leagues," Suresh told Ifran during the session.

"If we play quality cricket in terms of foreign leagues, then it would be good for us. All international players make a comeback by playing in all those leagues," he added.

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan claimed that the BCCI should allow those players who are not on the brinks of playing international matches and are at least 30 years old to play in foreign T20 leagues.

"There is a different mindset in different countries. Michael Hussey made his debut at the age of 29 for Australia, an Indian player can never make his debut at the age of 30," Pathan told Raina.

"I think as long as you are fit, you should be available to play for your country. I would suggest that all those players who are 30 years old and they are not on your radar to play international matches, you should allow them to play in foreign leagues," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The BCCI decided to postpone the kick-off of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice amid COVID-19 scare in the country.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.