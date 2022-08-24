Suresh Raina hints at probable comeback in his latest Instagram upload, watch video

Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is eager to make his comeback onto the field, as he recently shared a video of himself wherein the ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman can be seen practising. With the Indian domestic calendar scheduled to resume from next month, Raina shared a video of himself as he resumed training.

Having announced his retirement from international cricket, shortly after his long-time friend MS Dhoni pulled down the curtains on his illustrious career, Raina remains eager to take to the field. The talismanic batsman had last represented India in an ODI back in 2018.

He was part of the CSK's IPL 2021 winning unit, albeit the dynamic middle-order batsman was let go by CSK during the IPL 2022, as he remained unsold.

Even though the veteran may not be as prolific as he was in the past, nobody expected him to go unsold, and after the setback during IPL, Raina is determined to make a mark domestically, for which he has already begun training.

Raring to represent Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit, Raina took to Instagram to share some glimpses of his 'first love'.

The World Cup 2011 winner took up a role as commentator for IPL 2022 after going unsold as a player and gave his interesting insights on the matches, particularly during CSK games, since he was associated with the franchise since the league's inception in 2008.

Raina was a key cog in CSK's title run in 2010, 2011, and 2018, and even while CSK were suspended from participating in the IPL for two years in 2016 and 2017, Raina was seen leading the franchise Gujarat Lions.