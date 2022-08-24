Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Suresh Raina hints at probable comeback in his latest Instagram upload, watch video

Former Indian international Suresh Raina is gearing up to return to the cricket field as he recently shared a video of his 'First Love'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

Suresh Raina hints at probable comeback in his latest Instagram upload, watch video
Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is eager to make his comeback onto the field, as he recently shared a video of himself wherein the ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman can be seen practising. With the Indian domestic calendar scheduled to resume from next month, Raina shared a video of himself as he resumed training. 

Having announced his retirement from international cricket, shortly after his long-time friend MS Dhoni pulled down the curtains on his illustrious career, Raina remains eager to take to the field. The talismanic batsman had last represented India in an ODI back in 2018. 

He was part of the CSK's IPL 2021 winning unit, albeit the dynamic middle-order batsman was let go by CSK during the IPL 2022, as he remained unsold. 

READ| IPL 2022: Watch Yuvraj Singh troll Suresh Raina after CSK fold for 97, latter responds

Even though the veteran may not be as prolific as he was in the past, nobody expected him to go unsold, and after the setback during IPL, Raina is determined to make a mark domestically, for which he has already begun training. 

Raring to represent Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit, Raina took to Instagram to share some glimpses of his 'first love'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

The World Cup 2011 winner took up a role as commentator for IPL 2022 after going unsold as a player and gave his interesting insights on the matches, particularly during CSK games, since he was associated with the franchise since the league's inception in 2008. 

READ| 'He lost loyalty of MS Dhoni': Former New Zealand ace reveals why CSK didn't retain Suresh Raina

Raina was a key cog in CSK's title run in 2010, 2011, and 2018, and even while CSK were suspended from participating in the IPL for two years in 2016 and 2017, Raina was seen leading the franchise Gujarat Lions. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
6900 cases, 4700 arrests: How UAPA is a prime weapon in India’s terror crackdown
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.