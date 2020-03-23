Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka blessed with baby boy

Team India cricketer Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka have been blessed with a baby boy on Monday (March 23).

The charming couple got married back in 2015 and already has a daughter Gracia Raina who was born in May 2016.

Raina has been a key part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a number of years now.

CSK's official Twitter handle also congratulated both Suresh and Priyanka with a heartwarming post.

"Kutti Thala is here! Lots of #Yellove and #WhistlePodu to@_PriyankaCRaina and @ImRaina for the newest addition to the #superfamily," CSK's tweeted.

HERE IS THE POST:

The 13th edition of the IPL which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend till April 15, 2020.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India so far has 415 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.