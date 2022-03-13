IND vs SL: Suranga Lakmal gets guard of honour for his last Test as India declare after leading by 446 runs

Team India take a lead of 446 runs and declare their second innings after scoring 303 runs for 9 wickets against Sri Lanka at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The declaration came after all-rounder Axar Patel's wicket fell after he scored just nine runs.

Soon after the declaration, the Sri Lankan team gave bowler Suranga Lakmal a guard of honour as it was his last Test game. Even the Indian players led by coach Rahul Dravid wait for him near the dressing room and congratulate him.

Talking about the clash, Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal had taken India's lead advantage past 180 with ease, however, soon after, Agarwal fell prey to Lasith Embuldeniya on 22.

The skipper was then supported by Hanuma Vihari as he and Rohit took the hosts to 61/1 at Tea on Day 2, which extended the lead by 203 runs. They stitched a 56-run stand before Sharma fell on 46 to Dhananjaya de Silva.

Vihari was later cleaned up by Praveen Jayawickrama on 35, but surely the visitors were not ready for the onslaught they would have to face in the form of Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter came in and unleashed fireworks, but the side amid that had lost Virat Kohli (13) at the other end.

Pant then went on to smash the fastest Test 50 by an Indian, off just 28 balls. With this, he even broke Kapil Dev's record. However, as soon as he reached his half-century, soon after, he was removed by Jayawickrama.

Later Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer put on another 15 to take India to 199/5 at Dinner break. The two made sure t keep the runs ticking on the board. Iyer even notched up another 50.

Jadeja was later cleaned up by Vishwa Fernando on 22, but that did not stop Iyer (67) and R Ashwin (13). However, the spinner was the next to fall followed by Iyer.

Mohammed Shami (16*) and Axar then started with the bat, but after the spin bowler's dismissal, the Indian captain declared the innings.

Earlier, Day 2 started with India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin picking up two wickets each in the first half an hour to help India bowl, Sri Lanka, out for 109 and gain a 143-run lead. Bumrah had also bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests on home soil.