'Support the lesser privileged': Yuvraj Singh urges countrymen to 'show humanity' during COVID-19 lockdown

Former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has urged the countrymen to stay safe and help the lesser privileged people during this COVID-19 lockdown period.

The former allrounder took to Twitter on Friday (May 29) and wrote: "India has reported 7000+ new #Covid19 cases in the last 24 hrs."

"I request everyone to pls stay safe & maintain social distancing. Let’s do whatever we can to support the lesser privileged. No better time than now to show our humanity," he added.

HERE IS THE POST:

India has reported 7000+ new #Covid19 cases in the last 24 hrs. I request everyone to pls stay safe & maintain social distancing. Let’s do whatever we can to support the lesser privileged. No better time than now to show our humanity Also read Carjackers steal Gautam Gambhir's father's car from outside their residence May 29, 2020

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

"My personal opinion is that first we need to defend our countries, the world from coronavirus," Yuvraj said at 'The Doosra' podcast on BBC.

"It needs to be completely eradicated or come down 90-95 percent because if it keeps on increasing the players will be afraid to come out to the path, go to the field, go to the dressing rooms or changing rooms," he added.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.61 lakh-mark on Thursday, while the death toll has topped the 4,700-mark as well.