SUP vs VEL Women's T20 Challenge Live Streaming: When and where to watch Supernovas vs Velocity match in India

Supernovas will take on Velocity in the grand finale of the Women’s T20 Challenge on Saturday. Supernovas won their first game against Trailblazers by 49 runs and then went on to lose the next game to Velocity.
Velocity defeated the Supernovas by 7 wickets after chasing a target of 151 runs in 18.2 overs. They lost their second game to Trailblazers, however, managed to finish in the second position in the points table due to a higher net run rate.
Supernovas and Velocity will play the second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 on Tuesday. It will be the second game of the tournament for the Supernovas.
They defeated the Trailblazers in the opening game of the tournament by 49 runs.
Here is all you need to know about Velocity vs Supernovas match in the Women's T20 Challenge:
When and what time will the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas start?
The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas will be played on May 28 (Saturday) at 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas take place?
The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune.
Which channel will telecast the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas in India?
The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas in India?
The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.