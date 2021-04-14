Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Live streaming, match timings IST for SRH vs RCB and other details

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be upbeat after starting their campaign in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians. Even though they did have a stutter in the middle order, they will take the win at the end of the day.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished in the third position during the last season, didn't get off to a great start as they were handed a 10-run defeat by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here are all the details for Match 6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

The venue of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers match live?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers match?

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal