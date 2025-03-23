SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the second match of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has officially begun, bringing with it over two months of thrilling and fearless cricket action. This Sunday, March 23rd, we’ll witness the first doubleheader of the IPL 2025.

The tournament kicks off with an exciting match featuring last season's finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), going head-to-head with the champions of the inaugural season, Rajasthan Royals (RR). This showdown is set to start at 3:30 PM on Saturday at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH comes into this match with a powerful batting lineup, renowned for their explosive performances on the field. Fans can look forward to an electrifying display of big hitting from the team. Meanwhile, RR will have to navigate some challenges, as they’ll be without key players like Jos Buttler, their leading run-scorer in recent seasons, and a not fully fit Sanju Samson. Riyan Parag will take the reins and lead the team in this crucial matchup.

Live Streaming Details

When will SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match take place?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match will take place on Sunday, March 23. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match take place?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Which channels will broadcast SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match be available?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium stands out as one of India's premier batting venues. Its expansive dimensions make it a challenging ground for bowlers, with the quick outfield offering little assistance to pacers. However, the afternoon game setting may provide spinners with an opportunity to exploit the surface for grip and turn.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Sunday afternoon in Hyderabad predicts partly cloudy skies with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees. Humidity levels are expected to range between 35 and 40 percent.

Also read| KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt fifties guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 7-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders