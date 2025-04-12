SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Punjab Kings in the 27th match of IPL 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is set to face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season this Saturday, April 12, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. After enduring four consecutive losses, SRH really needs to turn things around quickly; otherwise, their IPL 2025 journey could take a serious hit in the coming week.

On the flip side, PBKS has kicked off the IPL 2025 season in style, winning three out of their first four matches with impressive performances. Their only setback came at home against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Live Streaming details

When will SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, April 12. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Which channels will broadcast SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match be available?



The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitches at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium have been tough for batters recently, giving an advantage to the bowlers. Teams batting first have won 35 out of 80 matches played at this venue, while teams batting second have won 45. The average first innings score in IPL matches at this venue is 163.

Weather report

The weather will be hot during the day at around 37 degrees Celsius, dropping to a cooler 25 degrees Celsius at night. Humidity levels will be relatively low at a maximum of 46 percent, with moderate wind speeds of 10-15 km/h.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Atharva Taide, Kamindu Mendis, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shegde, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett

