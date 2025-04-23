SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Mumbai Indians in the 41st match of IPL 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up for their next match in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 against the Mumbai Indians. The two teams will go head-to-head at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23, in what promises to be an exciting 41st game of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to bounce back from their recent loss to the Mumbai Indians, where they were defeated by four wickets. The finalists from previous editions have had a challenging season so far, with only two wins out of seven matches, placing them at the ninth position on the points table. To keep their hopes alive for a top-four finish, Sunrisers Hyderabad must win all of their remaining six games. Another loss would significantly diminish their chances of advancing in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have shown improvement after a slow start to the season and currently sit in sixth place on the table with four wins. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, the team has been on a three-match winning streak, giving them a good chance to secure a spot in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians will be aiming to extend their winning streak and continue their climb up the points table.

Live Streaming details

When will SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place on Wednesday, April 23. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Which channels will broadcast SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match be available?



The SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

In Hyderabad, the upcoming match is likely to have a pitch that favors batsmen, with both teams possibly scoring over 200 runs. Out of the eight innings played in the IPL 2024 in Hyderabad, four have already seen teams scoring over 240 runs.

Weather report

There is only a 1 percent chance of rain in Hyderabad, so there should be no interruptions. The weather will be hot with a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, and clear skies are expected.

Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli's animated celebration leaves Shreyas Iyer fuming, engages in heated chat after RCB beat PBKS