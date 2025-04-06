SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Gujarat Titans in the 19th match of IPL 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is set to face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6. After suffering three consecutive losses, SRH is in urgent need of a victory to revive their IPL 2025 campaign, and it will take a united effort from the players to make that happen.

On the other hand, GT is riding high after a significant win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and they’ll be looking to keep that momentum going in their next away game.

Live Streaming details

When will SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match take place?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match will take place on Sunday, April 6. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match take place?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Which channels will broadcast SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match be available?



The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitches at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad are conducive to batting in the IPL. They provide some assistance to spinners as well. Teams batting second have won more matches than teams batting first, with an average score of 163 in the first innings.

Weather report

The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be clear with low chances of rain when SRH plays against GT. Temperatures will be around 36 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to 24 degrees at night.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

