Sunrisers Hyderabad set to approach BCCI over controversial calls in IPL 2026, Avesh Khan incident latest flashpoint

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to write to the BCCI over a series of controversial umpiring calls in IPL 2026, with the Avesh Khan boundary incident during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants emerging as the latest flashpoint. The moment has sparked debate over rules and officiating.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, under the captaincy of Ishan Kishan, are quite displeased with the outcome of their match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) that took place on Sunday afternoon at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The team led by Rishabh Pant secured a five-wicket victory by successfully chasing down a target of 157 with just one ball remaining and five wickets still in hand. The controversy centers around LSG pacer Avesh Khan, particularly an incident that occurred when Pant hit the final boundary off the bowling of Jaydev Unadkat.

As Pant struck the boundary on the second-to-last ball of the match to clinch the win for Lucknow, Avesh, positioned near the LSG dugout, hit the ball back into the ground with his bat. Reports from Cricbuzz suggest that it is being argued that the ball had not made contact with the boundary cushion. Social media has further ignited the debate, with users claiming that Sunrisers should have been awarded five penalty runs and that Laws 20.1 (Dead Ball) and 41 (Unfair Play) should have been enforced.

It was certainly unprofessional of Avesh Khan to interfere with the ball before it crossed the boundary, but officials cannot classify it as a deliberate disruption to a fielder's effort to prevent the four runs, as there were no fielders in the vicinity, making the application of unfair play laws impossible.

Cricbuzz also reports that Sunrisers may consider reaching out to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding this incident and a few others.

The same report indicated that the franchise is dissatisfied with how Heinrich Klaasen was dismissed when he was caught by RCB's Phil Salt off Romario Shepherd's bowling in the IPL 2026 opener. Another point of contention is the dismissal of opening batter Abhishek Sharma against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 2.

Concerns have also been raised regarding Varun Chakravarthy's catch off Blessing Muzarabani at deep square leg. Abhishek had voiced his disagreement over his dismissal and faced penalties for violating the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Neither the dismissals nor the outcomes will be excessively adjusted, yet SRH is poised to approach the BCCI, if they haven't done so already. So far in the current IPL 2026 season, the Sunrisers have secured one victory and suffered two defeats. They lost to RCB and LSG but managed to triumph over KKR. The team is scheduled to compete against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 11.

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