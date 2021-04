IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, Virat Kohli's nemesis Sandeep Sharma not in squad

Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) win the toss and opt to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

David Warner's side make two changes as Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem are in the squad and Mohammad Nabi and Sandeep Sharma aren't playing. As for Virat Kohli's RCB, Devdutt Padikkal is back and replaces Rajat Patidar. Kohli will open with Padikkal and Shahbaz Ahmed will bat at three.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.