'National crush' Kaviya Maran grabs attention ahead of SRH's game

Who does not know Kaviya Maran, the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who made sure she got the title of 'national crush' by fans of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The lady has again grabbed the attention of fans ahead of SRH's game against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Surely SRH will be looking to start the new campaign with a win, however, fans are more eager to see Kaviya, who is the daughter of Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kalanidhi Maran, supporting the Orange Army.

Netizens already began flooding Twitter waiting to get a glimpse of her.

If someone ask me why SRH should win today the first reason i say



Talking about SRH, Kaviya has been an ardent supporter of her team and is often dubbed the 'national crush' and 'mystery girl'. Just her presence at the stadium is enough to get the internet talking. For the unversed, the 29-year-old is also the co-owner of the franchise and is involved with Sun Music and FM channels owned by Sun TV.

Talking about the clash, SRH and RR have faced each other in 15 IPL matches, with the former side winning eight and Rajasthan winning seven. Since 2018, SRH had the upper hand by winning 5 matches and losing 3.

Interestingly, both sides had met on the same date March 29 in 2019 and the current Royals skipper Sanju Samson had smashed a century on that night.

Royals skipper Sanju Samson will be playing his 100th T20 match for Rajasthan Royals and he will become only the second player to feature in 100 T20s for RR after Ajinkya Rahane.