Sunil Narine announces retirement from International cricket, will continue to play...

Sunil Narine, the enigmatic spinner, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket on November 5. At 35 years old, Narine leaves behind a legacy that includes 6 Tests, 65 ODIs, and 51 T20Is. He was a vital part of the West Indies team that secured victory in the T20 World Cup in 2012. Narine's last appearance in the national team was in T20I cricket in 2019, with his last Test dating back to 2013 and no ODIs played after 2016.

In addition to stepping away from international cricket, Narine also revealed his intention to retire from domestic 50-over competitions after the conclusion of the ongoing Super 50 Cup, where he is representing Trinidad and Tobago. Narine expressed his love for representing his birthplace and how winning the Super50 Cup would be the ideal farewell.

However, Narine made it clear that he will continue to grace the cricketing world with his presence in the shorter formats through franchise-based leagues globally. In an Instagram post, the veteran spinner shared his decision, saying, "I appreciate it has been over 4 years since I last played for West Indies but today I am announcing my retirement from International cricket. I would like to acknowledge and thank Cricket West Indies, the coaching staff, passionate West Indies fans, and of course, my teammates who enabled me to play at the highest level in all formats and with some memorable successes."

Narine went on to say, "I am also taking this opportunity to bow out of domestic 50 over cricket. I love representing Trinidad & Tobago, the country of my birth, and to add another title by winning this current Super50 Cup will be the perfect send-off. Needless to say, outside of this, it will continue to be business as usual for me in the franchise world for the foreseeable future."

Sunil Narine's contributions to West Indies cricket are evident in his impressive records, including 92 wickets in 65 ODI matches and 48 wickets in 47 T20 International matches. He also played six Test matches, claiming 21 wickets with a best bowling performance of 6-91. These statistics underscore Narine's significant impact on the West Indies team and his crucial role in their successes over the years.

Narine's career was not without its share of controversy, notably due to his bowling action, which was reported multiple times. He missed West Indies' victorious campaign in the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2015 World Cup while working on remodelling his bowling action, a process that began after it was first reported during the Champions League T20 in 2014.