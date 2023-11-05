Sunil Narine announces retirement from International cricket, will continue to play...

Headlines

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Israel-Hamas war: Blast rips through Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza; 52 dead

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Virat Kohli equals his ODI ton record, says 'I hope you...'

Apne birthday...: Anushka Sharma posts special note for Virat Kohli as he equals Tendulkar's world record at World Cup

Virat Kohli scores 49th ODI century equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record, netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Israel-Hamas war: Blast rips through Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza; 52 dead

Apne birthday...: Anushka Sharma posts special note for Virat Kohli as he equals Tendulkar's world record at World Cup

10 healthy carbs for people with Diabetes

Players who might retire from ODI cricket after World Cup 2023

5 Black foods that are super-healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Apne birthday...: Anushka Sharma posts special note for Virat Kohli as he equals Tendulkar's world record at World Cup

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

HomeCricket

Cricket

Sunil Narine announces retirement from International cricket, will continue to play...

Sunil Narine, the enigmatic spinner, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket on November 5

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunil Narine, the enigmatic spinner, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket on November 5. At 35 years old, Narine leaves behind a legacy that includes 6 Tests, 65 ODIs, and 51 T20Is. He was a vital part of the West Indies team that secured victory in the T20 World Cup in 2012. Narine's last appearance in the national team was in T20I cricket in 2019, with his last Test dating back to 2013 and no ODIs played after 2016.

In addition to stepping away from international cricket, Narine also revealed his intention to retire from domestic 50-over competitions after the conclusion of the ongoing Super 50 Cup, where he is representing Trinidad and Tobago. Narine expressed his love for representing his birthplace and how winning the Super50 Cup would be the ideal farewell.

However, Narine made it clear that he will continue to grace the cricketing world with his presence in the shorter formats through franchise-based leagues globally. In an Instagram post, the veteran spinner shared his decision, saying, "I appreciate it has been over 4 years since I last played for West Indies but today I am announcing my retirement from International cricket. I would like to acknowledge and thank Cricket West Indies, the coaching staff, passionate West Indies fans, and of course, my teammates who enabled me to play at the highest level in all formats and with some memorable successes."

Narine went on to say, "I am also taking this opportunity to bow out of domestic 50 over cricket. I love representing Trinidad & Tobago, the country of my birth, and to add another title by winning this current Super50 Cup will be the perfect send-off. Needless to say, outside of this, it will continue to be business as usual for me in the franchise world for the foreseeable future."

Sunil Narine's contributions to West Indies cricket are evident in his impressive records, including 92 wickets in 65 ODI matches and 48 wickets in 47 T20 International matches. He also played six Test matches, claiming 21 wickets with a best bowling performance of 6-91. These statistics underscore Narine's significant impact on the West Indies team and his crucial role in their successes over the years.

Narine's career was not without its share of controversy, notably due to his bowling action, which was reported multiple times. He missed West Indies' victorious campaign in the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2015 World Cup while working on remodelling his bowling action, a process that began after it was first reported during the Champions League T20 in 2014.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bridging Continents Through Code: Sushant Mimani's journey from India to US

'As long as it....': Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli approaching his record of 49 ODI centuries

Major setback for India as Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, replacement announced

Israel-Hamas war: How international laws apply to conflict and how both sides have already broken it

After yoga, millets now set to go global: PM Modi at World Food India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE