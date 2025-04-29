Highest Paid Commentators: Do you know how much fees do commentators get in IPL? Akash Chopra or Sunil Gavaskar, which commentator gets the highest fees? Why is there a difference between Hindi and English?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing, and the excitement of the game is not just limited to the players on the field but also the commentators who bring the game to life with their voices and expertise. While the players earn crores of rupees in the auction, the commentators also earn a handsome amount for their services. But have you ever wondered how much the commentators earn?

Per-match fee of commentators

The fees for commentators vary based on their experience and expertise. Senior commentators, who have years of experience and a deep understanding of the game, earn more than junior commentators. The top-tier commentators can earn anywhere between Rs 6-10 lakhs per match. This applies to both English and Hindi commentators.

How much regional language commentators earn?

With the IPL expanding its reach to regional languages, the fees structure for commentators in languages like Tamil and other regional languages is the same as that of English and Hindi commentators. Junior commentators earn Rs 35,000 per match, while senior commentators can earn up to Rs 6-10 lakhs per match.

Sunil Gavaskar or Akash Chopra, who is the highest paid commentator of IPL 2025?

When it comes to English commentators, Sunil Gavaskar is one of the highest paid, earning Rs 4.17 crores per season. Other high-paid English commentators include Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, and Ian Bishop, who also earn Rs 4.17 crores per season. Harsha Bhogle earns Rs 4.1 crores per season, while Ravi Shastri earns Rs 4 crores per season.

In the Hindi commentary panel, Aakash Chopra is one of the highest paid, earning Rs 2.92 crores per season. Sanjay Manjrekar earns Rs 2.80 crores per season, while Suresh Raina earns Rs 2.5 crores per season. Harbhajan Singh earns Rs 1.5 crores per season, and Jatin Sapru earns Rs 1.5 lakhs per match.

The fees for commentators reflect their expertise and experience in the field. While the players earn crores of rupees for playing the game, the commentators earn a significant amount for bringing the game to life with their voices and expertise. The IPL has become a platform for commentators to showcase their skills, and the fees they earn are a testament to their expertise.