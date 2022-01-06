'Dravid must have given him a bamboo': Sunil Gavaskar after Rishabh Pant gets out for duck in 2nd Test

The second innings of the second Test between India and South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg saw Rishabh Pant getting dismissed for a three-ball duck while charging down the track against an on-song Kagiso Rabada. The ball had a faint edge before settling into the keeper's hands.

Pant was, interestingly, caught off guard only on the previous ball when he fended a nasty short ball from Rabada. However, he was rattled by the same while attempting a counterattacking response.

During that time, India had lost the wickets of set and overnight batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, and this had led to the batter faceing severe flak for his shot selection.

Former India skipper and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar also spoke about it and felt that Rishabh Pant must have gotten a 'bamboo' from head coach Rahul Dravid after he decided to go for that shot selection.

Gavaskar recalled the numerous times' Pant attempted such shots but added that on all those instances, he had his eyes in before trying something adventurous.

"It's a valid question. This is something one could understand if Rishabh Pant had been batting on 30 and 40. This is something he had not done in Australia. There he applied himself, recognised that there will be hard times in the beginning when you come in to bat and then battling through the hard times, he got set and got to know how the pitch is. And then he played the big shots. That's what he did in Australia," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"This is something we saw against England, at the start of the series. When England came to India, he was jumping down the pitch and trying to hit James Anderson… he did that so well. But after that, he seems to think that is the only way to play. That is not the way to play and I am pretty certain that in the change room, Rahul Dravid would have given him a hearing, or as they say in cricket, Dravid must have given him a ‘bamboo'," added Gavaskar.

As for the clash, Day 4 saw the majority of the day get washed out due to rain. Now the covers have been taken off and play is set to resume if there is no further rainfall at the venue. BCCI also revealed that a total of 34 overs can be bowled on Day 4, with play scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM IST. The umpires have completed their inspection, and they've given a green light for the play to be resumed.

South Africa, skipper Dean Elgar (46 off 121) and Rassie van der Dussen (11 off 37) will resume the innings at the score of 118/2 as they need just 122 more runs to win while India needs to pick eight wickets to win the second test and even the series.