Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for India Playing XI for must-win clash against Zimbabwe

After Team India lost its Super 8 opener against South Africa, legend Sunil Gavaskar has suggested one change in the Playing XI for the next game against Zimbabwe on February 26.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

The Suryaumar Yadav-led Team India will be locking horns against Zimbabwe in their second Super 8 game on February 26 after losing their opener against South Africa by 76 runs. The main reason behind India's defeat was its poor batting performance, which was seen as a strength of the side ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. Ahead of the next game on Thursday, legend Sunil Gavaskar has suggested one change in the Playing XI, which might turn the tables for the Men in Blue.

As per Gavaskar's suggestion, Team India should consider bringing in all-rounder Axar Patel back into the Playing XI. Speaking on JioStar, Gavaskar said, ''I would look at bringing Axar Patel back into the playing XI, keeping in mind the lack of too many left-handed batters in Zimbabwe’s line-up. You could possibly bring him in place of Arshdeep Singh.''

''But Arshdeep bowled so well against South Africa, and you wouldn’t want to change somebody who looked in such good rhythm. So, maybe they might not make a change and go with the same team. But I feel Washington Sundar will be the one to miss out. He is not being used properly. Against South Africa, he bowled just two overs and did nothing with the bat. Against the Netherlands, he bowled four overs but took no wickets. I think the time has run out for Washington Sundar. Axar Patel will surely replace him,'' he added.

In the previous game against the Proteas, Washington Sundar scored 11 runs off 11 balls and leaked 17 runs in his 2-over spell.

For those unversed, India has suffered a huge dent in Net Run Rate (NRR) with a 76-run loss against South Africa. Now, Team India not only have to win its remaining Super 8 games but also have to depend on the NRR of other teams in the round.

